2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all 10 crew

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s navy says two military helicopters collided midair and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 people on board. The navy said in a brief statement that the helicopters were rehearsing Tuesday at a naval base in northern Perak state for the navy’s 90th anniversary celebration next month when the accident occurred. “All victims were confirmed dead on site,” it said. A video circulating on social media purporting to be of the incident shows several helicopters flying low in a formation. One of the helicopters veers sideways and clips the rotor of another helicopter, causing both to plunge and crash. The navy said it will investigate the cause of the accident. The government has cancelled Saturday’s celebration.

