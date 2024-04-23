Alabama lawmakers advance bill to ensure Biden is on the state’s ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Senate has voted for legislation meant to ensure President Joe Biden will appear on the state’s November ballot. The legislation approved Tuesday mirrors accommodations made four years ago for then-President Donald Trump. The legislation now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives. The state has one of the earliest candidate certification deadlines in the country, which has caused difficulties for whichever political party has the later convention date that year. The legislation would push back the state’s certification deadline from 82 days before the general election to 74 days, in order to accommodate the date of Democrats’ nominating convention.

