Armenia and Azerbaijan move closer to normalizing ties as the first border marker goes up
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan have come a step closer toward normalizing relations after a bitter conflict over territory. Experts in both countries are working to demarcate their boundaries and the first border marker has been placed. The two nations are working toward a peace treaty after Azerbaijan regained full control of the Karabakh province that had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces since the 1990s. Azerbaijan’s president says the countries “are close and maybe closer than ever before” to signing a peace agreement.