Baltimore port to open deeper channel, enabling some cargo ships to pass after bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Port of Baltimore is preparing to open a deeper channel for commercial ships to get in and out for a few days. Thursday’s move will be a significant step toward reopening the major maritime shipping hub. It’s been closed to most traffic since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last month. The new channel will be 35 feet deep, allowing five of the seven cargo ships that have been stuck in the port to leave. Then, early next week, it will be closed again to allow for clearing the remaining wreckage off the ship that hit the bridge. The port’s main 50-foot-deep channel is set to reopen next month.

