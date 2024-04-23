Colombia rolls out new incentives to cut electricity consumption as dry weather persists

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government is rolling out new incentives to reduce electricity consumption in the South American nation, which has been hit by a drought that has diminished the capacity of local hydroelectric plants and brought officials close to imposing power cuts. The ministry of mines and energy said Tuesday in a resolution that homes and businesses that exceed their average monthly electrical consumption will be charged additional fees for every extra kilowatt-hour used. Meanwhile, those who use less electricity than usual will be rewarded with discounts. Officials hope the measures will help to reduce consumption and help reservoirs to recover.

