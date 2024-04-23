Dominica joins other Caribbean islands in striking down laws prohibiting gay sex

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A top court in the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica has struck down colonial-era laws criminalizing gay sex. It’s the latest nation to repeal such laws in the socially conservative region, joining Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda. Monday’s ruling comes nearly five years after a man whose identity was withheld challenged Dominica’s laws in 2019, saying they violated his constitutional rights. The man said the laws caused him to “live with great condemnation and fear not only for himself but others who are a part of the LGBT community in Dominica,” according to Human Dignity Trust, a London-based nonprofit.

