Skip to Content
News

Ex-Washington police officer is on the run after killing ex-wife and girlfriend, officials say

By
Published 2:53 PM

By MARK THIESSEN and GENE JOHNSON
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a former Washington state police officer is on the run after killing two people, including his ex-wife, who had recently obtained a protection order against him. The Washington State Patrol late Monday issued an alert that the ex-Yakima officer, Elias Huizar, had fled with 1-year-old Roman Huizar. Court documents say Huizar had a baby that age with a teenage girl he met through a school resource program. The alert came after police responded to a shooting outside an elementary school in Richland. Officers found Amber Rodriguez, Huizar’s ex-wife, dead. Investigators found a second victim at Huizar’s home. Authorities said Huizar might be headed to Mexico.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content