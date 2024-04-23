Ex-Washington police officer is on the run after killing ex-wife and girlfriend, officials say

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a former Washington state police officer is on the run after killing two people, including his ex-wife, who had recently obtained a protection order against him. The Washington State Patrol late Monday issued an alert that the ex-Yakima officer, Elias Huizar, had fled with 1-year-old Roman Huizar. Court documents say Huizar had a baby that age with a teenage girl he met through a school resource program. The alert came after police responded to a shooting outside an elementary school in Richland. Officers found Amber Rodriguez, Huizar’s ex-wife, dead. Investigators found a second victim at Huizar’s home. Authorities said Huizar might be headed to Mexico.

By MARK THIESSEN and GENE JOHNSON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.