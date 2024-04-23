GoFundMe expands into Mexico as part of for-profit crowdfunding platform’s international growth

NEW YORK (AP) — GoFundMe is expanding into Mexico, the company announced Tuesday. That marks 20 countries now serviced by the crowdfunding giant. CEO Tim Cadogan says the for-profit platform is eyeing new international targets now that COVID-19’s unprecedented campaign levels have eased to pre-pandemic figures. Mexico remains a country where about half the population lives in poverty. Likeminded networks already exist in Mexico but Cadogan says GoFundMe is well positioned because of its strong brand awareness, advantageous pricing structure and security protections. The rollout will inform the company’s consideration of other parts of Latin American. Cadogan says GoFundMe wants to serve more countries but first needs to see how this expansion goes to better understand the Latin American market.

