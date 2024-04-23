North Carolina man sentenced to six years in prison for attacking police with pole at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man who became a fugitive after a federal jury convicted him of assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to six years in prison. David Joseph Gietzen struck a police officer with a pole during a mob’s Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Gietzen told U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols on Tuesday that he didn’t intend to hurt anybody that day. But the judge noted that Gietzen hasn’t expressed any remorse for his actions. After a jury convicted Gietzen of eight counts, he disregarded a court order to report to prison last October while awaiting sentencing. He was arrested at his mother’s home last December.

