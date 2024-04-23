Skip to Content
Pennsylvania’s primary will cement Casey, McCormick as nominees in a battleground US Senate race

By MARC LEVY
Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s primaries will cement the lineup for a high-stakes U.S. Senate race between Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger David McCormick. Tuesday’s contest will help decide Senate control next year. Casey is seeking a fourth term, McCormick is a two-time Senate challenger and a former hedge fund CEO who lost narrowly in 2022’s seven-way GOP primary. McCormick’s candidacy is shaping up as the strongest challenge to Casey in his three reelection bids. They’ll share a ticket with candidates for president in the battleground state. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to win their nominations easily. Trump urged people to vote and gave a shout-out to McCormick as he arrived at a New York courthouse for his hush money trial.

