Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate $7.3M in renovations on Fire Station 79 in Coachella

The Riverside County Fire Department and City of Coachella on Thursday will celebrate the completion of $7.3 million in renovations made to Fire Station 79.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set to get underway at 10 a.m. Thursday at the fire station, 1378 5th St., according to a statement from the city.

The event will feature a welcome from Mayor Steven Hernandez, a Presentation of the Colors by Fire Explorers Post No. 79, and comments from Chief Bill Weiser, members of City Council and others.

"This momentous occasion not only symbolizes our unwavering commitment to serving and protecting our community, but also signifies a new chapter of enhanced readiness and resilience,'' Weiser said in a statement. "We stand ready to continue our legacy of excellence, ensuring the safety and well-being of all those we proudly serve."

The project, which broke ground in October 2022, features expansions of living, office and housing facilities, including separate quarters for female firefighters, according to city officials.

A 72-hour compliant emergency power generation was also installed and existing mechanical, plumbing and electrical systems were replaced with energy-efficient and code-compliant systems, city officials said.

Additionally, the fire station had a full architectural update, which complements the city's downtown district.

"We now have a facility that is worthy of our first responders, both inside and out,'' ' Hernandez said in a statement. "A lot has changed over the past four and half decades, including the way firefighters carry out their duties. Now they are equipped with an environment that is both innovative and efficient which they count on to aid in their responsiveness."

More information can be found at coachella.org.