Spain reopens a probe into a Pegasus spyware case after a French request to work together

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has reopened a probe into the suspected spying on the cellphone of Spain’s prime minister after receiving a request to collaborate with a similar investigation in France. The judge with Spain’s National Court says there is reason to believe that the new information provided by France can “allow the investigations to advance.” Both probes concern the alleged use of Pegasus spyware developed by the Israeli NSO Group. The spyware silently infiltrates phones or other devices to harvest data and potentially spy on their owners. The French president has also been allegedly targeted by Pegasus.

