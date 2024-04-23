Starbucks appears likely to win Supreme Court dispute with federal labor agency

The U.S. Supreme Court has appeared to side with Starbucks in a case that could make it harder for the federal government to seek injunctions when it suspects a company of interfering in unionization campaigns. Justices noted during oral arguments on Tuesday that Congress requires the National Labor Relations Board to seek such injunctions in federal court and said that gives the courts the duty to consider several factors. The case stems from Starbucks’ firing of seven workers who tried to unionize their Tennessee store in 2022. At the labor board’s request, a federal judge ordered Starbucks to rehire the workers. Starbucks wants the Supreme Court to curb the board’s power in such cases.

