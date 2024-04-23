Tennessee GOP-led Senate spikes bill seeking to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags in schools
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bill designed to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags in Tennessee public school classrooms has been spiked after failing to attract enough support in the GOP-controlled Senate. The proposal had easily cleared the similarly Republican-dominant House nearly two months prior after the bill’s sponsor said he had parents complain about “political flags” in classrooms. However, the proposal dragged in the Senate as lawmakers debated possible changes and delayed debating the measure up until the final week of this year’s legislative session.