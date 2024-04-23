The UK pledges $620 million in new military aid for Ukraine. When it will be delivered isn’t clear

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.K. has pledged an additional $620 million in new military supplies for Ukraine, including long-range missiles and four million rounds of ammunition. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office says he spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of “the U.K.’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s brutal and expansionist ambitions.” Sunak traveled to Poland later Tuesday to meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. They will discuss further aid for Ukraine.

