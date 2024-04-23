The UK pledges $620 million in new military aid for Ukraine
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The U.K. has pledged an additional $620 million in new military supplies for Ukraine, including long-range missiles and four millions rounds of ammunition. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday morning. Sunak’s office said he assured Zelenskyy of “the U.K.’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s brutal and expansionist ambitions.” Sunak will travel to Warsaw later Tuesday to meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, when they will discuss further aid for Ukraine.