Trump to meet with senior Japanese official after court session Tuesday in hush money trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is meeting with another foreign leader while he’s in New York for his criminal hush money trial. The presumptive GOP nominee will host former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso at Trump Tower Tuesday. That’s according to two people familiar with the plans. Aso is just the latest foreign leader to spend time with Trump in recent weeks as U.S. allies prepare for the possibility that he could win back the White House this November. Trump met last week with Polish President Andrzej Duda at Trump Tower and has also met recently with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

