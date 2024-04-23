UK puts its defense industry on ‘war footing’ as it gives Ukraine $620 million in new military aid

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced his country is putting its defense industry on a “war footing” by increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by the end of the decade, amid NATO concerns of possible repercussions of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Sunak made the announcement to increase spending to well above the 2% target set by NATO during a visit on Tuesday to Warsaw. It came on the heels of a new pledge to send arms worth $620 million to Ukraine, including missiles, armored vehicles and ammunition. Sunak’s office says he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assured him of “the U.K.’s steadfast support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s brutal and expansionist ambitions.”

By VANESSA GERA and SYLVIA HUI Associated Press

