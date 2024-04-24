1 person was arrested after 3 people were injured in reported stabbing at a Welsh school

LONDON (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested after three people were injured in a reported stabbing at a secondary school in Wales. Dyfed-Powys Police said Wednesday that the victims were being treated for injuries at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire. Police did not disclose what happened, the extent of the injuries or details about the suspect. The school was locked down. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Vaughan Gething, first minister of Wales, said they were shocked to learn of the attack.

