A Greek lawmaker faces a criminal charge for allegedly punching a colleague
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A far-right Greek lawmaker has been charged with criminal assault for allegedly punching a colleague on the sidelines of a parliamentary debate. If convicted, Constantinos Floros faces a maximum 10-year prison sentence. Floros is an independent lawmaker who was elected with the small Spartans party in 2023 but later left it. The alleged assault victim was a lawmaker from the small nationalist Hellenic Solution party. The incident was unprecedented in modern Greek parliamentary history. All political parties condemned the alleged assault.