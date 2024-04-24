A Russian deputy defense minister is ordered jailed pending trial on bribery charges

A Russian deputy defense minister in charge of military construction projects and known for a lavish lifestyle was ordered jailed pending trial on charges of bribery, Timur Ivanov, one of 12 deputy defense ministers, appeared in Moscow’s Basmany court Wednesday wearing his military uniform. Russia’s Investigative Committee said he was arrested Tuesday evening, saying he is suspected of taking an especially large bribe — an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Investigators told court officials Ivanov had conspired with third parties relating to the awarding of building contracts. Ivanov, 48, was sanctioned by both the United States and the European Union in 2022 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.