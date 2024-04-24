Allergies can make you miserable. Here’s how to track pollen levels near you

Allergy season is here, but it doesn’t have to make you miserable. Experts say people can manage most symptoms by using over-the-counter medicines and knowing pollen levels. But if that doesn’t work, experts suggest seeing a doctor who can determine what specific pollen you’re allergic to. More than 80 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies and experts say conditions are getting more extreme. Climate change is leading trees and grasses to pollinate longer and more intensely.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.