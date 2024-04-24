Another Republican candidate to challenge Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren

BOSTON (AP) — Another Republican candidate has jumped into the Massachusetts U.S. Senate race. Ian Cain on Wednesday formally launched his campaign. He’s the second Republican to take on incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren as she runs for her third term. Cain has served as Quincy’s first Black and out gay city councilor. He is also a founder of a technology startup and has taken aim at Warren saying she is working for herself instead of the people of Massachusetts. Another challenger to Warren is Republican John Deaton, a former U.S. Marine and cryptocurrency attorney.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.