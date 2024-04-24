AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Puerto Rico’s Democratic presidential primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Puerto Rico will hold a Democratic presidential primary, the only opportunity for Democrats on the island to officially weigh in on the race for the White House. Puerto Rico can’t vote in the general election but may participate in presidential primaries and send delegates to both the national conventions this summer. President Joe Biden has already unofficially clinched his party’s nomination and faces minimal opposition on the ballot Sunday. The Democratic primary was originally scheduled for March 17 but was moved and scaled back to cut costs. Republicans held a limited version of their traditional primary last Sunday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.