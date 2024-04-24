Edmunds: What you need to know about wrapping your car

If you’ve ever spotted cars with chameleon, chrome-like finishes, patterns such as stripes and camouflage, or just an off-beat pink or lime green, you’ve likely seen a vinyl wrap. Wraps are a fast growing car-customizing trend. They’re durable, relatively affordable and, with good care, can last around five years. And unlike a new paint job, they’re also relatively easy to remove. Edmunds’ car experts answer the top questions related to car wraps.

