European leaders laud tougher migration policies but more people die on treacherous sea crossings
By SAM METZ and BARBARA SURK
Associated Press
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Authorities in Europe have recovered bodies of people who attempted to migrate across both the English Channel and the Mediterranean Sea this week. Such scenes of despair and tragedy complicate efforts to introduce new and tougher measures in Europe’s migration policy. The deaths of five people in the English Channel and 19 in the Central Mediterranean come as the numbers of those attempting the dangerous sea crossings in unsafe vessels show no signs of slowing. Politicians have largely focused their rhetoric on the need to police human trafficking and smuggling, rather than address the human drama playing out at sea.