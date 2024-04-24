Grand jury indicts man for murder in shooting death of Texas girl during ATM robbery

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl when he was robbed at a Houston ATM in 2022 has been indicted for murder in her death. Tuesday’s indictment against Tony Earls comes nearly two years after another grand jury had declined to indict him in the death of Arlene Alvarez. Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday she appointed a special prosecutor to review the case. The special prosecutor says an FBI firearms expert concluded Earls was not justified in shooting at a truck carrying Arlene that had been driving by during the robbery. Court records did not list a current attorney for Earls. Earls’ previous attorneys had said their client was only defending himself.

