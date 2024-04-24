Grand jury indicts man on murder charge in shooting death of Texas girl during ATM robbery

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl when he was robbed at a Houston ATM in 2022 has been indicted on a murder charge. Tuesday’s indictment against Tony Earls comes nearly two years after another grand jury declined to indict him in the death of Arlene Alvarez. The girl’s mother says the indictment has brought her family some relief. A special prosecutor appointed to the case says an FBI firearms expert concluded Earls was not justified in shooting at a truck carrying Arlene that had been driving by during the robbery. Authorities say Earls has not been arrested and is a fugitive. Earls’ previous attorneys have said their client was only defending himself.

