Investigator says Trump, allies were part of Michigan election scheme despite not being charged

DETROIT (AP) — A state investigator in Michigan says he considers former President Donald Trump and some key allies to be uncharged co-conspirators in a scheme to claim that he had won Michigan in the 2020 election. Trump and Mark Meadows were among the names that came up during the cross-examination of investigator Howard Shock. Shock’s work led to charges of forgery against more than a dozen people. A judge is holding hearings in the case. In Michigan, authorities say more than a dozen Republicans sent certificates to Congress falsely declaring they were electors and that Trump had won the state in 2020.

