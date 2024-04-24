Iran rejects Argentina’s request to arrest interior minister over 1994 bombing at Jewish Center

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Iran has lashed out at Argentina after the South American country sought the arrest of Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi over his alleged involvement in the deadly 1994 bombing of a Buenos Aires Jewish community center. Without mentioning Vahidi by name, Iran’s Foreign Ministry warned Argentina against “making baseless accusations against citizens of other countries.” The warning Wednesday came a day after Argentina demanded that Pakistan act on an Interpol red notice to arrest Vahidi during an official visit to Islamabad. The request comes as right-wing President Javier Milei reshapes foreign policy to align more closely with Iran’s bitter enemy, Israel, and as tensions surge between the Mideast foes.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.