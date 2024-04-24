Iran’s Raisi inaugurates project in Sri Lanka, says West doesn’t hog knowledge and technology

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says his country has proven the West doesn’t have a monopoly on technology while inaugurating a hydropower and irrigation project in Sri Lanka. Raisi is the first Iranian leader to visit Sri Lanka on Wednesday since former President Mahmoud Ahmedinejad visited the country in 2008. The project, valued at $514 million, was started in 2010 by an Iranian engineering group and Iran initially provided $50 million. It was scheduled for completion in 2015 but was delayed by international sanctions against Iran, technical issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said in a statement ahead of Raisi’s visit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.