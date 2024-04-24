Judge to probe corruption accusation against wife of Spain’s leader filed by right-wing group

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has agreed to probe allegations of corruption made against the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez by a private group with a history of filing lawsuits for right-wing causes. Begoña Gómez does not hold public office and maintains a low political profile. Manos Limpias, or “Clean Hands,” accuses Gómez of allegedly using her position to influence business deals. Spain’s justice minister calls the allegations false. Manos Limpias describes itself as a union, but its main activity is a platform pursuing legal cases. Many have been linked to right-wing causes.

