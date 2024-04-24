Mississippi city settles lawsuit filed by family of man who died after police pulled him from car

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by survivors of a man who died after police officers pulled him from a car while searching for a murder suspect. The Jackson City Council on Tuesday approved payment of $17,786 to settle the lawsuit filed by relatives of George Robinson in October 2019. The 62-year-old Robinson was recovering from a stroke before the January 2019 encounter. He died days later. Documents say the settlement is not an admission of liability by the city of Jackson or the three officers named in the lawsuit. The payment will go to to the relatives, including Robinson’s sister, Bettersten Wade.

