Pennsylvania redesigned its mail-in ballot envelopes amid litigation. Some voters still tripped up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A form Pennsylvania voters must complete on the outside of the envelopes used to return mail-in ballots has been redesigned, but that didn’t prevent some voters from failing to complete it accurately for this week’s primary. Some votes from this week’s primary election won’t count as a result. Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt says his agency will be following the county-by-county vote tabulation to see how many ballots get thrown out for envelopes that lack accurate, handwritten dates. That information will help determine whether the new design did more harm than good.

