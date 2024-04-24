Summer Movie Guide: Virtually all the movies coming to theaters and streaming from May to Labor Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are you ready for some movies this summer? There’s action-adventure, romance, horror, franchises and anniversary re-releases of some of your favorites populating theaters and streaming services from May through Labor Day. Things kick off in theaters May 3rd with Universal’s Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt action romantic comedy “The Fall Guy” and a week later a new installment of “Planet of the Apes” arrives. Notable early summer releases include the Mad Max prequel “Furiosa” “Hit Man” on Netflix and “Bad Boys 4” to theaters, as well as “Inside Out 2.” There’s less superheroes in theaters this summer, but one of the biggest releases will be the R-rated “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

