Teenage girl arrested after a student and 2 teachers were stabbed at a school in Wales

LONDON (AP) — Police in the U.K. say a teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing a student and two teachers at a secondary school in Wales. Local police said Wednesday that the victims were expected to survive after being taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds. Police didn’t disclose details of what happened at Amman Valley School in Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, or provide further information about the suspect. The school was locked down. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Wales First Minister Vaughan Gething said they were shocked to learn of the attack.

