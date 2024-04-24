Tennessee lawmakers join movement allowing some teachers to take guns into schools

Some public school teachers could gain new powers to bring concealed guns into Tennessee schools. The legislation given final approval this week comes a year after a fatal shooting at a private Nashville elementary school. A previous law already allowed some private school teachers to have guns. The new measure would expand that to public school teachers who undergo training, clear background checks and get school permission. The Tennessee measures comes just days after Republican governors in Iowa and Nebraska signed laws that could expand the potential for armed personnel in schools. Meanwhile, lawmakers in some Democratic states are pursuing more gun restrictions.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.