Tennessee would criminalize helping minors get abortions under bill heading to governor
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is poised to become the second state in the nation to make it illegal for adults to help minors get an abortion without parental consent. The move is likely to face immediate legal challenges should Gov. Bill Lee sign the proposal into law. Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Statehouse signed off on the final legislative hurdle Wednesday, clearing the way for the measure to head to the Republican governor’s desk for his signature. While Lee hasn’t publicly commented on the proposal, he has repeatedly defended enacting the state’s sweeping abortion ban and stressed his opposition to the procedure.