Tennessee would criminalize helping minors get abortions under bill heading to governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is poised to become the second state in the nation to make it illegal for adults to help minors get an abortion without parental consent. The move is likely to face immediate legal challenges should Gov. Bill Lee sign the proposal into law. Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Statehouse signed off on the final legislative hurdle Wednesday, clearing the way for the measure to head to the Republican governor’s desk for his signature. While Lee hasn’t publicly commented on the proposal, he has repeatedly defended enacting the state’s sweeping abortion ban and stressed his opposition to the procedure.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.