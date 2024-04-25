A Russian attack on NATO would end in defeat for Moscow, Polish foreign minister says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Russian attack on NATO would end in defeat for Moscow, but NATO must increase its defenses, Poland’s Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told parliament on Thursday. Sikorski was describing the new direction of the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, explaining to a world audience and those at home how the new priorities have changed. He is laying out the government’s vision at a historically crucial moment with war across the border in Ukraine. His office is billing it as a major speech in which Sikorski will make the case for Polish leadership in Europe with growing fears that Russian aggression will not stop in Ukraine.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.