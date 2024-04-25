A US citizen facing drug charges in Russia appears in court. His case was adjourned until mid-May

MOSCOW (AP) — A U.S. citizen arrested on drug charges in Moscow amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions has appeared in court and had his case adjourned until mid-May. Robert Woodland is facing charges of trafficking large amounts of illegal drugs as part of an organized group. That’s a criminal offense punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He was remanded into custody in January and the trial began in the Ostankino District Court in late March. His lawyer told reporters that there’s “no evidence of drug sales.” Woodland appeared in court on Thursday. The court set his next hearing date to May 14.

