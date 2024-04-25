Bernie Williams is back in center – only this time Lincoln Center for New York Philharmonic debut

NEW YORK (AP) — After spending 16 years gaining fame while roaming the grass where Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle once trod, Bernie Williams was on the stage made famous by Leonard Bernstein and where guitar great Andrés Segovia once played. The former New York Yankees center fielder made his New York Philharmonic debut on Wednesday night at David Geffen Hall, playing “Moving Forward,” a jazz-infused work he composed in 2009. He played alongside Gustavo Dudamel, who becomes music director in 2026-27.

