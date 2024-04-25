Bishop stabbed during Sydney church service backs X’s legal case to share video of the attack

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Sydney bishop who was stabbed repeatedly in an alleged extremist attack blamed on a teenager has backed X Corp. owner Elon Musk’s legal bid to overturn an Australian ban on sharing graphic video of the attack on social media. Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel said in a social media post that he acknowledged the Australian government’s desire to have the video banned because of its graphic nature. But he said he was not opposed to having it remain on social media because of the right to freedom of speech and religion. Musk has accused Australia of censorship, while Australian governing and opposition lawmakers have united in accusing Musk of arrogance and a lack of social responsibility in allowing violent and divisive posts.

