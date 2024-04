NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published April 24, 2024, about earned wage access services, The Associated Press erroneously reported when Anna Branch began using the EarnIn app and how much she paid to use it. Branch first used the app in 2019, not 2020, and paid $14 to use the service, not $18.

