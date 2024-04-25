Family of American man believed to be held by Taliban asks the UN torture investigator for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for an American believed to be held by the Taliban for nearly two years are asking a United Nations human rights investigator to intervene, citing what they call cruel and inhumane treatment. Ryan Corbett was abducted in August 2022 after returning to Afghanistan, where he and his family had been living at the time of the collapse of the U.S.-based government there a year earlier. The Dansville, New York, native had a valid 12-month business visa to pay and train staff. Corbett has since been shuttled between multiple prisons. Corbett’s lawyers say he hasn’t been seen since December by anyone other than the people with whom he was detained. The U.S. government considers Corbett wrongfully detained.

