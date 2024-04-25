Fellow reservists warned of Maine gunman’s plan for mass shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — U.S. Army reservists who witnessed the mental and physical decline of a colleague who would commit Maine’s deadliest mass shooting told a commission that they tried to intervene before the tragedy. Six weeks before Robert Card killed 18 people at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, last October, his best friend and fellow reservist Sean Hodgson texted a warning to supervisors. Hodgson spoke publicly about Card for the first time on Thursday when he told a commission investigating the killings that he feared at the time that Card was about to conduct a mass shooting.

By DAVID SHARP and PATRICK WHITTLE Associated Press

