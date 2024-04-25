First cargo ship passes through newly opened channel in Baltimore since bridge was struck, collapsed

BALTIMORE (AP) — The first cargo ship passed through a newly opened deep-water channel in Baltimore after being stuck in the harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago. A bulk carrier sailing under a Panama flag passed through the new 35-foot channel Thursday morning, headed for St. John’s, Canada. The ship is one of five stranded vessels expected to pass through the new, temporary channel. It is expected to arrive in Canada on Monday.

