Here’s why Spain’s leader is mulling his future while denouncing a ‘smear campaign’ against his wife

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has left Spain in suspense after announcing he may step down because of what he called an “unprecedented” smear campaign against his wife. Sánchez, who has been in office since 2018, stunned the country Wednesday by announcing that he was canceling all events until next week when he will unveil his future. The announcement came hours after a Madrid provincial judge agreed to study allegations of corruption brought by a right-wing group against Sánchez’s wife. Sánchez said the probe was part of a campaign to harass him and force him to give up politics. He blamed on-line media outlets linked to right and far-right parties.

By JOSEPH WILSON and CIARÁN GILES Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.