Technical glitch temporarily closed southern Norway airspace, causing delays at Oslo airport

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A technical problem caused aviation authorities in Norway to temporarily close the airspace over the south of the country, leading to significant delays at Oslo airport. The state-owned airport operator said the airspace was gradually reopened after more than three hours, but delays would continue throughout the day. In a statement, Avinor said “the technical error was at the Oslo Control Center, which meant that the airspace in southern Norway had major restrictions.” Long-haul flights would be prioritized, Norwegian news agency NTB cited an Avinor spokeswoman as saying. She said it “will take a long time before we are completely back to normal.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.