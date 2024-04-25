The Latest | Trump’s hush money trial set to resume with 3rd day of witness testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is expected to return to court as witness testimony in his hush money trial enters a third day. Veteran tabloid publisher David Pecker testified earlier this week about his friendship with the ex-president and an agreement to help quash negative stories that might damage Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Pecker was expected to return to the stand Thursday. Hush money payments made to at least three people are at the heart of the case. The case is the first is the first-ever criminal trial against a former U.S. president. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts.

