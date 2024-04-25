With war in Ukraine on the border, Poland wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister says the government wants to return to the group of countries which sets the agenda of the European Union. In a speech Thursday to parliament he was laying out the government’s vision at a historically crucial moment with war across the border in Ukraine. He said a Russian attack on NATO would end in defeat for Moscow, but NATO must increase its defenses. Sikorski is seeking to underline how Poland’s priorities changed after Tusk’s government replaced a national conservative party, led by the Law and Justice party, in respect to rule of law and international relations.

